Vanderburgh County CASA Relocating in March

The Vanderburgh County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs more staff and because of this they need to expand on their work space. This has led to the need to raise money. Their current goal is to raise $5,000 to put toward the new facility. CASA received more than $250,000 from the 2017 “Men Who Cook” event.

The initial funding will go toward the building, which they say is needed to keep helping kids here in the Tri-State. Vanderburgh County CASA’S new location is at 600 SE 6th Street in Evansville.

They plan on officially moving into the new building around March.

