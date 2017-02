Home Indiana Vanderburgh County Bank Seeks Donations for Canine Rescue February 23rd, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

First Financial Bank started a “Paws for the Cause” drive Thursday.

The drive benefits “It Takes A Village Canine Rescue.”

Donation boxes for food, supplies, and money will be located at all First Financial Branches in Vanderburgh County.

First Financial will also donate money in the drive.

The drive runs through March 17th.

