Vanderburgh County 4H Fair Coming Soon

The 98th annual Vanderburgh County 4h Fair is just a few days away and authorities are hoping the estimated 4,500 visitors will have fun while being safe.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies will be helping with security and putting on a few demonstrations. There were no major injuries last year but there were a few heat-related illnesses.

It’s going to be hot again this year so remember to stay hydrated and take breaks.

The Vanderburgh County 4H Fair kicks off Monday, July 23rd.

General Fair Rules:

– Firearms are not permitted

– Coolers and backpacks are subject to inspection

– No glass containers are permitted

– The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed

– No fireworks are permitted

– Skateboards or roller skates are prohibited

– All livestock must remain in designated areas

– Animals (excluding service animals and Pokémon) not registered for an event or function are not permitted

– Parking is only allowed in designated areas

– Please follow the instructions of 4H fair staff members

