Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair Finishes Up Last Minute Preparations July 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair finished up last minute preparations today.

As crew members prepare to open up the fair to the public, kids of all ages participated in an open swine show this morning to kick start the eventful week ahead. Fairgoers can enjoy games, rides, delicious food and plenty of competitions for entertainment.

Scott Berry, The Vanderburgh County 4-H Center President says “Entertainment and competition those are the two things they are definitely going to see you know the competition between the 4-H with their projects there’s livestock events so those are live events that take place everyday so competition between them and of course for entertainment the public can come out and see very very inexpensive shows.”

The Vanderburgh County Fair begins tomorrow, Monday, July 23 and lasts through Saturday, July 28.

