Vanderburgh Co. Warrant Compliance Event

There is currently 12,000 warrants in Vanderburgh County. If you have one of them this may be your chance to turn yourself in and not be arrested for it.

The event is called ‘Warrant Compliance Day’ and it will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, at the downtown Civic Center in Room 110. Vanderburgh residents can their warrants lifted and schedule a new court date that they will have to appear.

There is a catch however, warrants must be for misdemeanor, Level 5 and Level 6 felony charges only. You will also need to have an ID available.

Officials say it is a three-hour window for people to avoid being arrested in the future for a warrant. It will not clear any participants of their crimes.

For more information or questions about your case, click here

