Vanderburgh Co. to Spray for Mosquitoes Friday

Another round of mosquito spraying is scheduled after four sample groups of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus this season.

The Spraying is for this Friday between 8 p.m. and midnight. Crews will spray in two areas, one bound by East Walnut street, Vann Avenue, Washington Avenue, and South Boeke Road.

The other bound by Lincoln Avenue, South Lombard Avenue, Monroe Avenue, and Vann Avenue. West Nile has been found in sample groups from 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties this season.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department reminds people to limit your time outside between dusk and dawn, wear long sleeves and use insect repellent with DEET.

