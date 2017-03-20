Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking for Convicted Sex Offender

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office needs help finding a convicted sex offender. Casey Lee Smith was convicted of Child Exploitation in 2013 and served a four year sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Once he was released, Smith was required to register as a Sex Offender. Smith has two prior convictions for Failure to Register As a Sex Offender, the last of which was in 2013.

Deputies say Smith also failed to report a change of address when they did a routine home visit. His whereabouts are unknown. They are looking for Casey Smith on a felony warrant for Sex Offender – Failure to Register with Prior Conviction.

Casey Smith is described as being white around 5’10” and 200lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office or to submit a tip, visit Vanderburgh Co. Online Tip Line.

