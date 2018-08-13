Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding Named Indiana Sheriff Of The Year

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been named Indiana’s Sheriff of the Year.

The honor was announced at the Indiana Sheriff’s Association summer conference in French Lick. Posey County Sheriff Greg Oath was on tap to present the award to Wedding.

Wedding was also elected president of ISA for 2019. As ISA president, he will work with legislators and sheriff’s across the Hoosier state to address issues facing jails like staffing, overcrowding, and mental illness.

Sheriff Wedding appeared on 44News This Morning to talk about the honor. You can watch the full interview below.

Comments

comments