Vanderburgh Co. Schools Plan Lunch Price Increase

Lunch prices will be raising for some students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

The school board approved the new measure at a meeting Monday night.

The corporation says it has to raise prices to avoid violating the paid lunch equity requirement.

The school corporation raised its prices last in 2015.

Current lunch prices average $2.07. The required lunch price average for 2017-18 is $2.14.

High school students will see a ten cent increase, while middle school students will see a 15 cent increase.

Prices will stay the same for elementary students and adults.

According to school officials, the price increase will go into effect for the 2017-18 school year.

Comments

comments