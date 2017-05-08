Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh Co. Residents Can Receive Opioid Training and Naloxone Kits May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Health Department is working to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths that happen every year. Officials are handing out free Naloxone kits to anyone who is at risk over oversode, and to friends and family of opioid drug users. The kits comes with an atomizer that allows the drug to be spraying into the victim’s nose.

To get a kit, you will need to undergo a 20-minute training class on how to use the kit when an overdose happens.

If you want a kit, you can get one at the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Deaconess Cross Pointe and Stepping Stone Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare.

Naloxone rescue kits are also available at other distributors across the county and the state.

For more information, visit Opt In Indiana. You can also call the Health Department at (812) 435-5667, Deaconess Cross Pointe at 812) 476-7200 or Stepping Stone at (812) 473-3144.

