Vanderburgh Co. has a New Way to Keep Roadways Clean

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to keep the roadways clean, especially at crash scenes. They say the problem arises when crash scenes are cleared and glass is left behind on the streets.

The machine is called the Billy Goat, and it’s basically an industrial sized vacuum cleaner that sucks up glass left behind after car crashes. It costs a little over $11 million, but it’s already been put to use once at an accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.

Hamrick’s Towing contracts its services to the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office and is the only towing company in Evansville that has the Billy Goat machine. Sheriff Dave Wedding said the purpose of the machine is to ensure the safety of motorists and cyclists on the streets of Evansville.

In addition, Hamrick’s also has a trailer dedicated to crash sites to make sure fluids do not run off the roads into any water system that may be close by.

