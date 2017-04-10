Vanderburgh Co. Law Library Without Help

The future of the Vanderburgh County Law Library is uncertain after the sudden death of a librarian.

Helen Reed served the library for 32 years, and lawyers and non-lawyers are remembering her for how helpful she was in finding needed information.

Statistics show that more than half of the people who use the library have not had legal training. Citizens are using the library to learn about laws, rights, and the Constitution.

The library opened in the early 1900s.

The Vanderburgh County Law Library still remains open, however there is no one there to help visitors.

