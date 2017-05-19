Home Indiana Vanderburgh Co. Inmates Could be Housed in the Perry Co. Jail May 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

According to our media partners the Perry County News, some inmates from Vanderburgh County Jail may be housed in the Perry County Jail. This is an effort by the neighboring counties to help alleviate some of the overcrowding issues that are plaguing the Vanderburgh County Jail.

If all goes according to plan 10 inmates from the jail in Vanderburgh County will be moved to the Perry County Facility.

Vanderburgh County will have to pick up the bill, they will be charged a fee of $35 per day per inmate if the swap happens.

The Perry County Board of Commissioners have already given the project the green light and it will be looked at next by the County Council.

