Vanderburgh Co. Health Officials Tackle High Infant Mortality Rates May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The infant mortality rate in Indiana is too high. That’s the word from community members and health officials. Officials say southwest Indiana historically has had a problem with infant deaths.

Vanderburgh County health officials gathered Monday with hospital officials to go over safety tips related to infants.

Health officials say it is important not to smoke while pregnant and to make sure babies are sleeping safely. They say Vanderburgh County has improved it’s infant mortality rate over the past several years.

Vanderburgh County Dr. Robert Spear said, “We are very excited because this past year our rate in Vanderburgh County has dropped to five and for southwestern Indiana its 5.9 and now we are one of the best in the state instead of one of the worst in the nation.”

The event was organized by the Cape Minority Health Initiative.

