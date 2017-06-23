Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. Upgrades Website

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is upgrading its website to better serve the community. The website is designed to make it easier to navigate. It also has lists of all the programs and services the health department offers, along with contact information.

One of the new features includes the ability to contact the health department directly through the website. It also provides a community resource guide to link clients and the general public with numerous organizations in the area that offer services and programs.

There is also a FAQ sheet available online.

To take a look at the website, visit Vanderburgh County Health Department.

