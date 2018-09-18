Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh Co. Deputies Investigating Suspected DUI Crash On U.S. 41 September 18th, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County deputies continue to investigate an early morning crash that shut down northbound U.S. 41 Tuesday near the Twin Bridges.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. between the on-ramp to I-69 and Waterworks Road. The northbound lanes were closed for two hours as investigators cleared the involved vehicles and debris from the accident.

Investigators said two southbound vehicles first crashed into each other, causing both vehicles to careen into the northbound lanes of the highway. One driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officials said the driver that caused the wreck is being investigated for suspicion of DUI.

