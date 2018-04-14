Home Indiana Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Releases Results On Evansville Hit-And-Run April 14th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

UPDATE: Steve Lockyear the Vanderburgh county coroner completed an autopsy on 43 year-old Mark Slaughter of Evansville, and determined that Slaughter died as a result of multiple sharp force trauma, including fatal skull fractures.

Lockyear says the injuries are consistent with witness accounts of the victim being struck by the vehicle that fled the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a late night hit and run. Mark Slaughter, 43, died just before Midnight at Deaconess Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Ohio Street. An autopsy for Slaughter is set for tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Evansville Police are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting Slaughter. A witness told police they were driving west on Ohio Street when they noticed a person in the roadway on the Pigeon Creek Bridge.

Police say the person turned around to block the roadway, and said a black Cadillac SUV sped around him and hit the person, then continued east on Ohio Street toward Fulton Avenue.

This is still under investigation.

The Evansville Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Detectives say just before 11:00 last night, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Ohio Street, at the Pigeon Creek bridge.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they died.

Police have not released the victim’s name, and have not released any information on the car or driver responsible.

We will continue to follow this story.

