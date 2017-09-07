Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Releases Name of Motorcyclist who Died in Crash September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner releases the name of the person who died in a collision with a semi truck Wednesday morning. Officials say 63-year-old Royal “Roy” Wheeler, of Poseyville, was driving southbound in the 14000 block of Big Cythiana Road when he tried to pass a vehicle, and hit a semi truck head-on.

Wheeler was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he later died.

Officials will perform toxicology testing on the semi driver, but they do not suspect drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

