Vanderburgh Co. Children Spend a Day on the Farm for Ag Days April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

School children from across Vanderburgh County had a chance to spend a day on the farm. The Vanderburgh County 4H Center is holding its annual Ag Days celebration.

Ag Days gives fourth graders from across the county the opportunity to talk to farmers, see livestock and equipment, and ask questions about everyday farm life.

Most students have seen farm animals and farm equipment, but some children are getting their first look at things like cows and tractors. Organizers say that adds to the educational experience.

This is the 31st year for Vanderburgh County Ag Days. Again, the events continue today.

