Vanderburgh Co. CASA Receives Book Donations

Usborne Books donated 127 books to Vanderburgh County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) this week. A total of $2,653 worth of books will be distributed to CASA kids that are involved in the court system, due to neglect or abuse.

Throughout the month of March, Usborne Books conducted a Book Drive to benefit the children that Vanderburgh County CASA serves.

During the book drive, they raised enough money to buy Jonathan James and the Whatif Monster book along with Whatif Monster plush for CASA children.

Jonathan James and the Whatif Monster is about doubting yourself and fears, which CASA children often experience as their families are facing crisis.

Volunteers will begin delivering the books and plush to their CASA children in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit Vanderburgh Co. CASA or call 812-424-5825.

