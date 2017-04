Home Indiana Evansville Vanderburgh Circuit Court Judge Moves Trail Date for Accused Child Molester April 25th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The trial date for Joe Johns, an accused child molester, has been moved. A Vanderburgh Circuit Court judge moved that trial date from tomorrow to May 10th. Johns was arrested in January on two counts of child molestation.

In addition, Johns is scheduled to stand trial in a Warrick County child molestation case from 2015. He was also involved in a chase in 2015 when police responded to a suicide call in Evansville.

