Vanderburgh 4-H Color Guard Honor To Be In The Fair July 28th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

The 98th annual Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair has been in full swing all week long. The fair brings out the best in the community and for the Vanderburgh 4-H Color Guard and Drill Team.

The team holds up the American Flag, the Indiana State Flag and the Vanderburgh 4-H Flag at several fair events each year.

Riders say it’s a special honor and they appreciate the love from the spectators.

The Vanderburgh 4-h Color Guard has been performing at the fair for the last 10 years. Representing our country, hearing the anthem brings chills to many of the riders.

Mariah Hurley has been part of the color from the beginning and her mother is one of the coaches and influenced Mariah to join.

Mariah said, “How people react to it being at the fair, and we have t-shirts people come up to me and are like you do such a fantastic job like you don’t realize how much we appreciate the work you do so it’s really like gratifying to do it.”

For Mariah and her horse Nitro they are the leaders of the pack.

Mariah said, “He doesn’t mind it, he’s in the front so it’s kind of nice because he doesn’t have to worry about that much but he also has to lead everybody so it’s a bit of pressure on both of us.”

For many of the competitors – it’s that wow moment of being in front of the grand stand on a horse in front of the crowd.

Micah Willett a member of the color guard and drill team said, “Then it just turns into this relaxed feeling like you know you got it, you trust your horse you trust your teammates it’s just like an awe moment you know.”

The weather cooperated for this years fair. the coaches and riders say it’s been a fantastic week.

Coach Carmen Hurley said, “We had a couple years where the rain didn’t allow us to perform so we would practice all summer every Sunday, then maybe get to perform two days which was disappointing for the kids, so this years been perfect, we’ve loved it the horses have been great the kids have been great.”

Not only do the girls have a bond with their horses but a connection builds among each other.

Coach Jennifer Forshee said, “They’re all girls from different barns by the time fair time comes around they’re all friends they’re teammates and have a solid connection.”

All in all the riders and coaches say this years fair was yet another success.

