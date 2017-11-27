Home Indiana Evansville Vanderbrugh County Police Provide Tips to Avoid Porch Pirates November 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Each holiday season means people spend their hard-earned money on holiday gifts. Whether it’s online or in stores the possibility of theft is always in the back of people’s minds.

Cyber Monday deals hit many websites Monday across the internet.

As those patiently waiting for their holiday gifts Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has some tips on what to do if your packages end up getting stolen by porch pirates.

“They should call 911 right away to report the theft. The Sheriff’s office we would come out and take an offense report from you and if you have any video or surveillance of around your house we would like to obtain that might have a vehicle or a suspect,” says Sheriff Wedding.

Sheriff Wedding also says don’t buy high priced items online to be delivered.

A good rule of thumb is to stay at home until your package delivers or always rely on a neighbor to keep an eye out.



