Vandeburgh Co. Special Olympics Looking for Volunteers

The Vanderburgh County’s Special Olympics serves 200 athletes with training and competition year-round. But with all of those athletes, organizers say, they are in desperate need of more volunteers. There is a meeting this Saturday, March 4th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at North Park Library near Central High School for athletes or volunteers to get involved. It’s for anyone eight years old to 100 with an intellectual disability.

Athletes will be able to sign up for track and field, swimming, corn hole league and softball.

For more information, visit Vanderburgh County Special Olympics.

Comments

comments