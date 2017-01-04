Vandalism Takes Over METS Bus Stops in Evansville

Vandalism has taken over several METS bus stops in Evansville. A representative with the Department of Transportation and Services says officials filed police reports on various vandalism issues found on a number of the city’s bus shelters.

He says it was not found in one, concentrated area, but across Evansville. He says the department would appreciate the help of the public to help stop the vandalism and report anything suspicious they see.

There were six vandalisms reported. All of them have happened in the past month.

