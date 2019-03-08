Vandalism at City Parks Increase; Police Investigate

Owensboro officials are investigating several reports of vandalism at their city parks since the beginning of the month. In the state of Kentucky, depending on the extent of the damage, vandalism can be considered anywhere up to a felony.

“It adds up particularly when you have multiple instances like this,” says Ofc. Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department. “Actually since the first of the month we’ve had three to four of various types of graffiti and we’ve also had a theft actually from Smother’s Park- a water fountain was stolen”

“The amount of money that has been invested in the downtown area about $140 million dollars and you certainly don’t want it to be vandalized just for the heck of it,” says Mayor Tom Watson, Owensboro.

City property has included the bell house, Moreland Park, and the new parking garage near the Convention Center.

“Definitely it seems to have been an increase the last couple weeks like I said we’ll get the occasional vandalism, but it’s very unusual that many in such a short time frame.”

Owensboro hasn’t seen too many issues of vandalism over the last few years, but defacing city property could cost more.

“When you start having vandalism and thefts from the city parks you know those are taxpayer dollars that have to go into that to either do the repairs, replacements that kind of thing,” says Boggess. “So it impacts the community not only from a negative perspective as far as the look of the park or the appearance, but you also have the financial impact of doing the repairs or replacements.”

Along with being a large part of tourism, Owensboro city spaces provide a place for people to enjoy as opposed to destroying it.

“Everytime you have to do one of these things it cost that much more so I think it’s the pride that we have and you know people will see that and you can tell when someone has pride in their stuff it just shines and that’s what we have in our park system,” says Watson.

Officials say they’re still working on the reported cases and there could be a discussion about the possibility of installing more security cameras. They urge anyone with information about the vandals to call the Owensboro Police Department.

