Vandalism At A Cemetery In Henderson Kentucky

More than a dozen tombstones were knocked down and broken at the Spring Garden Cemetery, located in Henderson County.

It is believed the tombstones were damaged sometime in the past week.

Spring Garden is the burial place of Revolutionary War officer Lt. Colonel Samuel Hopkins Jr. who is also the founder of Henderson, Kentucky.

Currently, there are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on this act of vandalism are being asked to contact the Henderson Police Department.

