Home Indiana Evansville Vand. Cty Board of Zoning Appeals Votes on Controversial Darmstadt Apartment Complex Appeal June 15th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An appeal is voted on by the Vanderburgh County Board of Zoning Appeals, on a controversial apartment complex planned to be built in Darmstadt.

The board voted 4 to 2 to reverse the ruling of the Site Review Committee, that could not unanimously approve an issuance of improvement.

The developer, CWK, who wants to build apartments on the land at Hillsdale Road and Highway 41, claims the Town of Darmstadt is voting unfairly in the Site Review Committee.

However, people living in Darmstadt are concerned with safety, and say an ordinance passed by the town decades ago prohibits an apartment complex from being built within town limits.

“They wrote them specifically to keep the culture of the town single family dwellings,” said County Commissioner and Darmstadt resident Bruce Ungethiem.

“But to simply say we don’t want this when it’s a valid use, in a particular already zoned district is an unlawful refusal to approve at site review,” said Krista Lockyear, CWK attorney.

Nearly 3 1/2 hours after the Board of Zoning Appeals began, they voted 4 to 2 to reverse the ruling of the Site Review Committee, in favor of CWK.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments