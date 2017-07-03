Home Indiana Evansville Vand. County Sheriff Wedding Forms Committee to Focus on Jail Overcrowding July 3rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Jail overcrowding in Vanderburgh County is not a new issue. Sheriff Dave Wedding says, it’s a long term problem but within the last three years has gotten worse. That’s why he’s heading a statewide committee to try and solve this problem.

Sheriff Wedding met with Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch about the issue not only affecting the Vanderburgh County Jail but the state.

From that meeting, Sheriff Wedding has put together a committee with several sheriffs from across the Hoosier State to come up with a solution for jail overcrowding, mental health, and staffing issues.

Right now, the Vanderburgh County Jail is housing a total of 665 inmates, with another 67 of them being sent to other county jails. Sheriff Wedding says, the jail maxes out at 550 inmates.

“To solve this problem we’re talking about money, that’s in excess of $100 million that the state will have to come up with somewhere along the line,” said Sheriff Wedding. “In somebody’s budget and earmark that for sheriff’s around the state to fix their problems.”

This committee plans to meet in about two weeks to start coming up with a plan. However, Sheriff Wedding says it could take years until the problem is met with a real, permanent solution.

