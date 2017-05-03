Vand. County Sheriff, Prosecutor Discuss Possible Jail Overcrowding Solution

The issue of overcrowding in the Vanderburgh County Jail is not a new topic. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding has been trying to come up with a solution to fix the problem.

At Wednesday’s County Council meeting, Sheriff Wedding and Prosecutor Nick Hermann presented an idea some members of the council said sounded like a ‘no-brainier’ solution.

The idea is to put some inmates on house arrest. They would use a system like ABK Tracking, where an inmate would wear a monitoring bracelet and instead of being housed in the jail, they’re be in their home.

Right now, Vanderburgh County pays other county jails to take inmates because of overcrowding problems.

This plan would allow Vanderburgh County to stop paying to house inmates elsewhere, and bring them back to the jail.

And bringing them back to into the county would mean more money for the jail. Currently, for every inmate in the county, the jail receives $35 a day from the Department of Corrections.

“If we were able to bring that person back and use that $35 a day, we could put three people on home detention,” said Hermann. “And that would create two more space and that would mean two more people could come back from out of town.”

Someone with a prior record, or someone facing serious criminal charges would not be considered for home detention.

This is just the intial conversation, Sheriff Wedding and Prosecutor Hermann plan to get more input from area judges before bringing this item for a vote.



