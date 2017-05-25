Valparaiso Officially Announces it’s Joining the Missouri Valley Conference

There are now three Indiana teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Valparaiso University president Mark A. Heckler, Ph.D., announced Thursday that the university has accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1. The Crusaders come to the MVC from the Horizon League.

“We are thrilled to join the Missouri Valley Conference,” President Dr. Mark Heckler said in a statement. “This is an important step forward for all of our athletics programs and an opportunity to advance the national standing of Valparaiso University. The Valley is one of the nation’s most historic athletic conferences, and we look forward to actively engaging with its outstanding member institutions and Valley leadership to strengthen both the conference and Valpo Athletics.”

Since the start of the 2011–2012 season, the Crusaders have made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances — three in softball; two each in baseball, men’s basketball, and men’s tennis; and one apiece in women’s soccer and men’s golf.

“We are truly excited to welcome Valparaiso to our family,” MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin said in a release. “Valpo has a great tradition in athletics and a strong academic profile; they’ll be a great fit in all of the sports the Missouri Valley Conference offers.”

The MVC is the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I athletics conference. Valparaiso will join the following members of the Missouri Valley Conference Bradley University, Drake University, the University of Evansville, Illinois State University, Indiana State University, Loyola University Chicago, Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University and the University of Northern Iowa.

