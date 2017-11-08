44News | Evansville, IN

Valero Donates $11,111 to EVSC’s Hangers Organization

November 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A professional golf tournament in Texas is making an impact on one Tri-State charity.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hangers received $11,111 from the Valero Texas Open which is played every April on the PGA tour.

The tournament raised a record $11 million for charities across the country.

Hangers is a clothing resource committed to serving EVSC students in need with everyday living essentials they might not otherwise be able to afford.

