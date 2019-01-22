Valentine’s Day Cuddle Grams With Vanderburgh Humane Society

If you’re trying to think outside the box this Valentine’s Day, the Vanderburgh Humane Society has got you covered.

The shelter is offering a gift for your sweetheart that goes beyond just a box of chocolates or a dozen roses.

You can send your significant other a cuddle gram, a 30 minute session with a puppy, kitten, or rabbit.

We were live this morning at VHS with some of the animals you can send as a gift for the holiday.

Click here for more information on how to send a cuddle gram to your special person.

Comments

comments