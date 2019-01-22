44News | Evansville, IN

Valentine’s Day Cuddle Grams With Vanderburgh Humane Society

January 22nd, 2019 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

If you’re trying to think outside the box this Valentine’s Day, the Vanderburgh Humane Society has got you covered.

The shelter is offering a gift for your sweetheart that goes beyond just a box of chocolates or a dozen roses.

You can send your significant other a cuddle gram, a 30 minute session with a puppy, kitten, or rabbit.

We were live this morning at VHS with some of the animals you can send as a gift for the holiday.

Click here for more information on how to send a cuddle gram to your special person.

