Vaccine Initiative in Dubois County

A county wide HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine initiative has been started by the Dubois County Health Department.

The goal with this initiative is to reduce the rate of cancer in the community by utilizing vaccinations and education.

Vaccinations of boys and girls in the 11 to 12 year old range is the focus of this initiative, however, the health department is wanting to vaccinate every boy and girl age 9 to 26 years old.

Currently, Dubois County is in the lowest quarter of Indiana for HPV vaccination rates.

The vaccine can be administered to children as young as 9, and should be done so by a child’s 13th birthday. It’s given in 2 shots, with 6 to 12 months between shots, if started before the 15th birthday.

This virus is so common that it will infect most people at some point in their lives. The vaccination works best for children ages 11 or 12 years old, before HPV exposure.

HPV vaccination is being offered by the Health Department during all visits to patients 9 to 26 years of age.

Health Department hours are Monday through Friday 8:00AM to 11:30 AM and 1:00PM to 3:30PM.

Late night clinics for HPV will be held on June 13th and July 18th from 3:30PM to 5:30 PM

To schedule an appointment, call 812-481-7056.

