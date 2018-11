Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a vacant house in Evansville.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of 4th Avenue just after 2:00AM.

The house that caught fire was vacant, but homes on both sides were occupied.

Firefighters tell us everyone was able to get out of those homes safely and no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, but fire investigators say squatting has been an issue in the area.

Comments

comments