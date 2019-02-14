V-Day Treats Kids Can Make: Cinnamon Fudge

Buying Valentine’s Day gifts for all of your friends (or your kid’s friends) can get pricey!

So this week, we’re showing you how to give the gift of salty, sweet goodness that you can make in minutes!

And, get this, a teenager is our chef…so you know it’s easy…but your friends won’t.





4 Ingredient Cinnamon Fudge

-2 1/2 c. chocolate chips

-1 can sweetened condensed milk

-1/2 c. cinnamon chips

-Snyder’s of Hanover Sweet & Salty Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Pieces

Pour chips and milk in a microwave safe bowl.

Melt in 30 second increments.

Stir after every 30 seconds.

Place pretzel pieces in shallow layer in bottom of greased 8×8 inch pan.

When melted, pour chocolate over pretzel pieces.

Let cool in the fridge and then cut into small pieces.

This originally started out as 2 ingredient fudge, but we added the cinnamon chips and the pretzel crust.

You can use mint chips, cherry chips, whatever…go wild!

When you make this, let me know how it turned out!

