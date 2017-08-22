UW-Parkside Banned from Post-Season GLVC, NCAA Tournament

University of Southern Indiana Athletics and other Great Lakes Valley Conference members will not see University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the post-season during the 2017-18 season among all sports.

According to a release by UW-Parkside, all athletic teams are banned from the GLVC post-season and NCAA Tournament play for committing nine NCAA secondary violations. The secondary violations are defined by the NCAA as “isolated or limited in nature.”

“The sanctions imposed by the Great Lakes Valley Conference are unprecedented in relation to the violations,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “This is not about the academic performance of our student-athletes. None of the secondary violations involved academic fraud or criminal activity. All nine were process and procedure mistakes involving amateurism certification, academic certification, and seasons of competition.”

Ford said in a release none of the violations involved academic fraud or criminal activity. Rather, the violations are for process and procedure mistakes involving amateurism and academic certifications.

“I am fully confident that none of our coaches or student-athletes purposefully or intentionally manipulated NCAA eligibility rules to gain a competitive advantage,” Ford stated. “I respect and appreciate the integrity of our coaches and their commitment to our student-athletes.”

After self-reporting a potential ineligible student-athlete in February, the GLVC and UW-Parkside hired the Compliance Group to perform an eligibility audit of all current UW-Parkside student-athletes going back to the time when each athlete first competed at UW-Parkside. The GLVC and UW-Parkside also hired Athletics Services Consulting to conduct an operational review of the Athletics Department.

The audit and operational review confirmed that UW-Parkside student athletes perform at a high level athletically and academically. The audit revealed 14 possible instances that occurred over the past four years where proper compliance procedures were not followed, which prompted the NCAA to conduct its own investigation. The results of that investigation identified nine of the 14 possible instances as secondary violations. The other five were determined not to be violations.

The GLVC issued sanctions in late May and the university requested an appeal. New information was provided from the operational review and the NCAA findings during the appeal on Aug. 10. The GLVC, however, made no changes to the sanctions.

“Our student-athletes did nothing wrong,” Ford said. “The nine violations during the past four years were administrative mistakes.”

UW-Parkside Women’s Soccer Coach Brittany Nikolic said that coaches look for teachable moments. “At UW-Parkside, we take compliance very seriously,” Nikolic said. “For coaches, this experience brings a heightened awareness to the compliance process. However, many teams, including mine, had no violations during this time period, yet the effects of these sanctions will last for years and will affect people’s careers, families and lives.”

UW-Parkside announced the sanctions to its student-athletes Tuesday.

