UTV Accident Claims One Life

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Saline County Coroner’s Office are investigating a UTV accident that occurred early Saturday morning.

Saline County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of the UTV accident at 1:08 a.m. Saturday on Battleford Road near Stonefort.

A 2016 Honda UTV was traveling east bound on Battleford Road, when it lost control and ran off the road and overturned. Three people were ejected from

the UTV and fourth person was wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries.

The driver of the UTV, Joshua L. Reed, 36, of Carrier Mills was pronounced dead at the scene by Saline County Coroner Jerry Doug Watson. Two passengers, Courtney L. Joyner, 33, of Carrier Mills and Michael D. Perry, 33, of Carrier Mills, were flown from the scene by Air Evac to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with major injuries. The fourth person, Joshua M. Lewis, 44, of Eldorado was treated and released at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. The Carrier Mills Police Department, Saline County EMS, Deaconess EMS and Stonefort Fire Department assisted with the call.

Comments

comments