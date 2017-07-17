Some Utility Customers May Qualify for Assistance Program

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is partnering with Community Action Program (CAPE) of Evansville and HomeServe USA to help low income families with their utility bills.

The Customer Assistance Program will be manage by CAPE. Applications for the program can be completed at the CAPE office on S.E. 6th Street. Customers can call Gale Brocksmith at 812.492.3941 to schedule an appointment.

Participants have to meet program qualifications based on household income. Utility bills must currently be disconnected or in disconnect status for no longer than 12 months.

The bill must be in the name of a household member 18 or older, landlord, or Power of Attorney.

Families that qualify must have a total household income for the past 12 months at or below the following:

1 – $17,820

2 – $24,030

3 – $30,240

4 – $36,450

To submit an application, customers must provide proof of income for the last 12 months for anyone over 18 years old, and social security cards and birth dates for all household members.

Customers who are renting must provide the current lease listing all household members.

