Utilidate Partners with Vectren For Energy Savings Program
Indiana customers could be getting some energy savings due to a new partnership with Vectren. Utilidata is a global software company that works with electric utilities to enhance energy efficiency and grid security.
Yahoo Finance says, the company will install technology on parts of the electric system in Evansville. This will help Vectren capture energy savings from the electric grid without requiring any action from customers. The article does not detail when the program will begin.