Utica Man Airlifted to Saint Mary’s After ATV Accident

March 9th, 2017 Kentucky

In Kentucky, Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an accident involving an ATV.

The accident happen along Pleasant Ridge Road in Utica just before 4:00 p.m. today. Deputies say Cole Simpson of Utica was driving an ATV north on Pleasant Ridge. He drove into the path of a Jeep Cherokee heading south. The impact threw Simpson into an embankment.

Medics airlifted Simpson to Saint Mary’s in Evansville, where his condition has not been disclosed. The Jeep driver suffered a broken leg.

According to deputies, Simpson will face charges.

