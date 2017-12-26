Home Kentucky Utica Man Accused Of Having Sex With a 13 Year Old December 26th, 2017 Warren Korff Kentucky

A Utica, Kentucky, man faces six counts of rape. His mother is also in jail charged with hindering prosecution.

Kentucky State Police arrested 31-year-old Adam Steward on Christmas. They say Steward had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl during the summer of 2017.

Investigators say when they went to Steward’s home to arrest him, his mother, Sandra Steward, told police Adam was not home. However, police say they found Adam hiding in a bedroom in the back of the house.

Both Adam and Sandra Steward were taken to the Ohio County Jail.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

