44News | Evansville, IN

Utica, Kentucky Woman Facing Drug Charges

Utica, Kentucky Woman Facing Drug Charges

April 21st, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a theft complaint, Kentucky State Police make a drug arrest in Daviess County Thursday night. Investigators say Bonnie Pippin of Utica, had multiple drugs in her possession. She is now facing 7 different charges, with 6 of them drug related. Officers say Pippen had meth, marijuana, paraphernalia, and prescription medication on her when she was arrested. Pippen is also being charged with Unlawful Theft, and was booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.