Utica, Kentucky Woman Facing Drug Charges

After a theft complaint, Kentucky State Police make a drug arrest in Daviess County Thursday night. Investigators say Bonnie Pippin of Utica, had multiple drugs in her possession. She is now facing 7 different charges, with 6 of them drug related. Officers say Pippen had meth, marijuana, paraphernalia, and prescription medication on her when she was arrested. Pippen is also being charged with Unlawful Theft, and was booked in the Daviess County Detention Center.

