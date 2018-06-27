Home Indiana USS Indiana is Delivered to Navy June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

After being under construction for the past 6 years, the USS Indiana has been delivered to the Navy. As of June 25th, it is the 16th submarine of the Virginia class, and is scheduled to be commissioned in September.

USS Indiana is considered a next-generation attack submarine that will provide the Navy with the capabilities required to maintain the nation’s undersea superiority.

“Indiana’s delivery marks the culmination of millions of man-hours of work by thousands of people across this country to bring the world’s foremost undersea asset to the fleet,” said Captain Christopher Hanson, Virginia class program manager. “It is a proud day for every person who had a hand in the submarine’s construction”

Virginia-class submarines are built to operate in shallow waters as well as deep waters, while conducting anti-submarine warfare.

USS Indiana is the 4th ship to be named after the 19th state and will be the first to be in active service since the end of World War II.











