USPS Resumes Delivery Services

The United States Postal Service resumed delivery Friday after two days of suspended mail service.

USPS announced Wednesday that they would temporarily suspend services to protect mail carriers from the extreme cold.

All post offices across the state are operating on normal hours again. As delivery resumes, USPS asks that customers continue clearing their sidewalks and paths to mailboxes.

If you are missing any mail you can contact your local post office or search the USPS alert page.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS for more information or visit their website: https://www.usps.com/.

Comments

comments