USPS Mail Theft In Newburgh An Inside Job

People throughout Newburgh are finding letters in their mailbox telling them to be aware of possible mail thefts happening in the area. But officials with the Office of the Inspector General say it was an inside job and the suspect is no longer employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

The investigation started months ago with a whistle-blower. Mail carriers go through extensive background checks but U.S. Postal officials say those checks can only tell so much. Postal officials are not releasing the employee’s name as the investigation is still on-going and criminal charges are possible.

The number of victims concerning this case is still unknown as the investigation continues. If you believe you are a victim contact the Office of the Inspector General.

