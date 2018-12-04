USI’s UNITE CubeSAT Launch Rescheduled

The launch of a satellite designed by USI students has been rescheduled.

The UNITE CubeSAT is set to be loaded on a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The student constructed satellite is traveling to the International Space Station on a resupply mission.

After it reaches the ISS, the satellite will be launched into orbit in early 2019.

Click here or here to view a live stream of the launch when it departs from our planet on December 5th at 12:16PM.

More information on the CubeSAT can be seen beginning on page 25 of the Fall 2017 issue of illume magazine.

