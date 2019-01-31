USI’s UNITE CubeSat Deployed From ISS

A satellite designed and built by USI students deployed into orbit Thursday. The team behind the UNITE CubeSat celebrated as their tiny satellite deployed from the International Space Station out into space to start gathering data.

Roughly one year from now the CubeSat will start its next mission measuring temperature, atmosphere and orbital decay around the solar system.

All the information it gathers will go right back to NASA to be used to research what’s happening out there in space.

USI’s CubeSat is the first satellite operational satellite in orbit built by an Indiana higher education institution.

The deployment of the CubeSat coincides with the 61st anniversary of the nation’s first artificial satellite deployment, Explorer 1, in 1958.

