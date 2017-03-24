USI’s Taylor, KWC’s Bosley Wrap up Reese’s All-Star Game

USI senior Jeril Taylor and Kentucky Wesleyan senior end their college basketball careers at the Reese’s All-Star game in Sioux Falls, Iowa in the Reese’s Division II All-Star game Friday.

Taylor finished with 9 points and 4 assists in the East All-Stars’ 125-114 win. Bosley finished with 12 points and 3 assists in his 18 minutes of playing time.

Taylor was named an All-American last week. He becomes the 22nd Screaming Eagle in USI men’s basketball history to earn the honor. Taylor was also named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-GLVC this season. He led the team for the second-straight season in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. The senior also set a USI single-game record for scoring with 50 points in the road win at Truman State University and became the nineteenth USI player to reach 1,000 career points.

Bosley was our 44News Athlete of the Month presented by Turoni’s for February 2017. He scored a career high 577 points this season, averaging 18.6 points per game. The Richmond, Kentucky native boasted a 49.9 percent field goal percentage, shooting 184-for-369. He also grabbed a career-high 132 rebounds this season, with over 100 of them coming from defense.

