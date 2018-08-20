USI’s Screaming Eagles Kick Off Fall Semester

Students at the University of Southern Indiana were on campus today to begin the 2018-2019 school year.

Returning students and incoming freshman were welcomed back to campus for the fall semester by administrators who were out and about to lend a helping hand.

As with any school year start, some students were nervous while other’s were excited to get into the school routine.

Jada Cullum, an incoming freshman, says having her friends around is making her feel more at ease during her first day on campus.

Many students agreed that finding parking and getting to class on time would take a few days too figure out.

USI has over 11,000 students enrolled for the academic school year.

Comments

comments